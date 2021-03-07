 Skip to main content
Gregory Paul -- Orangeburg
Gregory Paul -- Orangeburg

Gregory Paul

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Gregory Paul, 37, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Paul was born Jan. 14, 1984, in Orangeburg. He passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his mother, Carol Paul, 3159 Hill St., Orangeburg, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

