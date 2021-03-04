Gregory Paul -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Gregory Paul, 37, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. daily at the residence of his mother, Carol Paul, 3159 Hill St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions
