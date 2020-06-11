Gregory ‘Omar’ Beard -- Ehrhardt
Gregory ‘Omar’ Beard -- Ehrhardt

Gregory ‘Omar’ Beard

Gregory ‘Omar' Beard

EHRHARDT -- Gregory “Omar” Beard, 54, of 291 Jefferson St., died Saturday, June 5, at Trident Medical Center, North Charleston.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in the Macedonia Christian Church cemetery, Ehrhardt.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the home of the father, Matthew Beard Sr., 106 Eagle Road, Ehrhardt. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while at the residence, funeral home and attending funeral services.

