COLUMBIA -- Mr. Gregory M. Wilson, 56, of Columbia, answered the Master's call of Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea.
Family and friends may contact the funeral establsihment for further information.
Online condolences will be accepted at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
