COLUMBIA -- Mr. Gregory M. Wilson, 56, of Columbia, answered the Master's call of Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea.

Family and friends may contact the funeral establsihment for further information.

