COLUMBIA -- Mr. Gregory M. Wilson, 56 of Columbia, answered the Master's call on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Gethsemane Baptist Church, Blair, South Carolina.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Myers Mortuary, Columbia, South Carolina.
Professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea, South Carolina.
Family and friends may contact the funeral establishment for further information. Online condolences will be accepted at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
