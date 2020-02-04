{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Gregory M. Wilson, 56 of Columbia, answered the Master's call on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Gethsemane Baptist Church, Blair, South Carolina.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Myers Mortuary, Columbia, South Carolina.

Professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea, South Carolina.

Family and friends may contact the funeral establishment for further information. Online condolences will be accepted at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments