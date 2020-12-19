 Skip to main content
Gregory Lamond Prezzy -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Mr. Gregory Lamond Prezzy, 32, of 222 Midway Road, Elloree, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will be receiving limited guests at the residence; however, masks will be required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

