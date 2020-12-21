Gregory Lamond Prezzy -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Gregory Lamond Prezzy, 32, of 222 Midway Road, Elloree, will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Felderville AME Church, Santee, with the Rev. Johnny Byrd officiating.

Drive thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will be receiving limited guests at the residence.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons visiting the residence and those attending the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call the funeral home.