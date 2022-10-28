 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gregory Keitt --Orangeburg

Gregory Keitt

ORANGEBURG -- The memorial service celebrating the life and legacy of Gregory Keitt will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

