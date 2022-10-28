Gregory Keitt --Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The memorial service celebrating the life and legacy of Gregory Keitt will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.
The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
