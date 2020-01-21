{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Gregory Harrison, 58, of 226 Aultman St., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

