Gregory Brooks Lee

ORANGEBURG – The funeral service for Gregory Brooks Lee, 52, of 1228 Norway Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Bushy Pond Church, Norway.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Sunday, Nov. 22, at his residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.