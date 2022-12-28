Gregory Branch -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Gregory Branch, 75, of 2260 Pineridge St., Orangeburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Williams Chapel AME Church. Burial follows in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

A public Chapter Invisible Kappa Ceremony will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

