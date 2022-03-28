Greatchen C. Matthews -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Greatchen C. Matthews.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
The Greater Orangeburg Funeral has been entrusted with the services.
