Graddie Lincoln Jr. -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Mr. Graddie Lincoln Jr., 72, of 180 Chicago St., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. George Health Care Center, St. George.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

The family will not be accepting guests at the residence due to COVID -19; however, you are welcome to call the residence at 803-274-4208.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

To plant a tree in memory of Graddie Lincoln, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

