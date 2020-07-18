Graddie 'Bubba' Lincoln -- Branchville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Services for Mr. Graddie "Bubba" Lincoln Jr., 72, of 180 Chicago St., will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Canaan Baptist Church, 619 Dorange Road, Branchville.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Graddie "Bubba" Lincoln Jr., was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Graddie Lincoln Sr. (Rachel White). He departed this life on July 13, 2020, after a period of illness at St. George Healthcare Center in St. George.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1947, in Branchville.

Bubba, as he was affectionately known, was a 1969 graduate of Lockett High School and a 1972 graduate of Denmark Technical College. He received a plumbing license from Hook's plumbing. He began his career with Dukes Farm Supply in Branchville and held employment with Husqvarna & Federal Mogul companies before his career ended with the Branchville school system.

At an early age, he joined Canaan Baptist Church of Branchville, where he served as a member of the usher board, Ward board, Male Chorus and a Trustee.

He was a member of Future Farmers of America and the Branchville Volunteer Fire Department.