Graddie 'Bubba' Lincoln -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Services for Mr. Graddie "Bubba" Lincoln Jr., 72, of 180 Chicago St., will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Canaan Baptist Church, 619 Dorange Road, Branchville.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Graddie "Bubba" Lincoln Jr., was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Graddie Lincoln Sr. (Rachel White). He departed this life on July 13, 2020, after a period of illness at St. George Healthcare Center in St. George.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1947, in Branchville.
Bubba, as he was affectionately known, was a 1969 graduate of Lockett High School and a 1972 graduate of Denmark Technical College. He received a plumbing license from Hook's plumbing. He began his career with Dukes Farm Supply in Branchville and held employment with Husqvarna & Federal Mogul companies before his career ended with the Branchville school system.
At an early age, he joined Canaan Baptist Church of Branchville, where he served as a member of the usher board, Ward board, Male Chorus and a Trustee.
He was a member of Future Farmers of America and the Branchville Volunteer Fire Department.
He was well- known and well- respected in the community and will be missed greatly by everyone who knew him and loved him.
Graddie is preceded in death by a sister, Mrs. Hattie Tindall and one brother, Mr. David Lincoln.
He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife of 48 years, Mrs. Deloris Lincoln and one daughter, Shenette both of Branchville; three sisters, Mrs. Rachel Berry (George), Mrs. Maggie Ragin (Rufus ) and Mrs. Patricia Bethea ( Ronald), all of Branchville; one brother, Mr. Joseph Lincoln of Goldsboro, North Carolina; one aunt, Ms. Albertha McCullen (Aunt Bert); two lifelong friends, Mr. Larry Summers and Mr. Pap Holback; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday at Canaan Baptist Church from 4 to 6 p.m.
The family will not be accepting guests at the residence due to COVID-19; however, you are welcome to call the residence at 803.274.4208.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.
