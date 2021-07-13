Gracie M. Martin -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Gracie M. Martin, 86, of St. George, passed away on July 9, 2021, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Good Hope Baptist Church, 115 Metts St., St. George.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2021, at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 5905 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Burial will be held at Hudsontown Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843)563-4332.