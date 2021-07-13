 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gracie M. Martin -- St. George
0 comments

Gracie M. Martin -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Gracie M. Martin, 86, of St. George, passed away on July 9, 2021, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Good Hope Baptist Church, 115 Metts St., St. George.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2021, at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 5905 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Burial will be held at Hudsontown Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843)563-4332.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News