Gracey Hill -- Columbia
COLUMBIA -- The funeral service for Ms. Gracey Hill, 79, of 2219 Elmwood Ave., will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia, Columbia.

Burial will be held in the St. James Cemetery, St. George.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

