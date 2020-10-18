Grace Zimmerman Plowden -- Columbia

COLUMBIA - Grace Zimmerman Plowden passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

A native of St. Matthews, and resident of Columbia, she was born on March 29, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Grace Turner Zimmerman and Russell Daniel Zimmerman Jr. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles Nelson Plowden Jr.

A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Plowden at Evergreen Cemetery in Summerton on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m.

Grace, known as "Tee" to her family and friends, graduated from St. Matthews High School, attended Converse College, and graduated magna cum laude from the University of South Carolina, where she majored in elementary education while also studying literature and art. At USC, Tee was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and president of the Panhellenic Council.

Tee taught school for five years and then became the full-time mother of three very active sons, involving herself in their education and activities, while helping her husband build his law practice. A devoted wife and mother, she also became a loving and dedicated grandmother.