Grace Kittrell McAlhany -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Grace Kittrell McAlhany, 89, entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. McAlhany was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Cope, a daughter of the late Hallie Kittrell Sr. and Victoria E. Kittrell. She was the widow of a lifelong farmer, Adolph Sublett McAlhany, home maker, a member of Beulah Baptist Church; she loved spending time with her family, having cookouts at the river, going to Edisto Beach, and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday April 18, at McAlhany Cemetery, near Branchville, with the Rev. Thomas Sandifer officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before services. Pallbearers will be Harry McAlhany, Troy Kittrell, Roger Kittrell, David Proctor, Mike Kittrell and Tony Kittrell.