Grace Kittrell McAlhany -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Grace Kittrell McAlhany, 89, entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. McAlhany was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Cope, a daughter of the late Hallie Kittrell Sr. and Victoria E. Kittrell. She was the widow of a lifelong farmer, Adolph Sublett McAlhany, home maker, a member of Beulah Baptist Church; she loved spending time with her family, having cookouts at the river, going to Edisto Beach, and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday April 18, at McAlhany Cemetery, near Branchville, with the Rev. Thomas Sandifer officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour before services. Pallbearers will be Harry McAlhany, Troy Kittrell, Roger Kittrell, David Proctor, Mike Kittrell and Tony Kittrell.
She is survived by one son, Sublett Adolph McAlhany Jr. (Elaine); one daughter, Peggy Ann Parker (Robert), both of Branchville; six grandchildren, Telbus McAlhany (Victoria), Nicole Kilgus (Mike), Susanne Toto (Larry), Sheila Mullican (Sam), Ray Billbrough, Kim Bishop (Duane). She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Blake and Trevor McAlhany, Nikki Stack (Ryan), Dillan Kilgus, Katelyn Toto, Will Billbrough, Raelyn Billbrough, Kaelyr, Sherrelle Infinger, Austin Infinger Sidney Mullican, Christopher Mullican, Ava Bishop; and one sister-in-law, Shelby Kittrell.
She is preceded in death by three brothers, Malcolm, Hallie, and Jacob Kittrell; and one sister, Catherine Croft.
Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, c/o Charles Reeves, 554 Durham's Corner Road, Reevesville, SC 29471.
Ott Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com
