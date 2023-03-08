ORANGEBURG -- Grace Hubbard Bookhart Still, 92, of The Oaks of Orangeburg, and formerly of Blackville and Barnwell, passed away on March 6, 2023.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, with Rev. David Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm on Thursday before the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Grace was born in Hardeeville, SC to the late Grayson Knight Hubbard and the late Pauline Wilson Hubbard Taylor. She graduated from Elloree High School, and received her nursing degree from Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College School of Nursing. She was an LPN at the Orangeburg Regional Hospital and the Barnwell County Hospital. Grace retired from the Barnwell County Auditor's office in 1997.

Survivors include her son, James "Jimmy" Bookhart; daughter, Linda B. Pruitt (Lott); sister, Betty Jean Bowers Wall; grandchildren, Carolyn Me'Chelle Byrum (Brad), Thomas Edward Carter (Mike); three great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Sandra Jean Bookhart; and brother, Jack R. Hubbard Jr.

Memorials may be made to the Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board, OARC Foundation, P.O. Box 1812, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

