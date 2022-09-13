Govan B. Sandle -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep that we announce the passing of Govan B. Sandle of Orangeburg.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
