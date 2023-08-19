COLUMBIA - Gordon Wayne Banks, 72, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Born on April 8, 1951, in Orangeburg, he was the son of the late Gerald Wayne Banks and the late Evelyn Griffith Banks. He was married for 31 years to his late wife, Susan Stanley Banks.

Gordon graduated from North High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He retired from DGI Supply after many years of service as a regional sales representative. Gordon was an avid golfer, enjoyed cruises, working in the yard, and spending time with his family and friends.

Gordon is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Banks Harris (Ryan) of Holly Springs, NC, and Catherine Banks Menger (Nick) of Lexington, and grandchildren, Austin and Owen Harris and Evelyn and Max Menger. He is also survived by his sisters, Geraldine Martin (Carroll) of West Columbia and Dianne Rodes (John) of Blythewood, and his brother-in-law, Walter Stanley (Paulette) and children. Besides his parents and his wife, Gordon was predeceased by his niece, Ashley Martin.

A memorial service will be held for Gordon at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Temples-Halloran Funeral Home Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Following the service, Gordon will be placed with his late wife, Susan, in the mausoleum at Bush River Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (www.ncpf.us), American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org), or The Maui Strong Fund through the Hawaii Community Foundation (www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong) in Gordon's memory.