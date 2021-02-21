Gordon DeVance Hebert -- Cayce

CAYCE -- Gordon DeVance Hebert, 86, of Cayce and Hartsville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 1, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. There will be a livestream of the service on Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine's Facebook page: www.facebook.comunbarDevine

Gordon was born June 16, 1934, in Fontana, Calif.,rnia to the late Joseph and Wanda Hebert. In 1952, he began his 23-year Air Force career, having served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He enjoyed woodworking, scuba diving and jewelry making.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Nancy Dukes Hebert; four children, Russel Hebert (Susan), Wanda Satryb, Janet Baumberger (Scott) and Alice Smith (Mike); seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https:/act.alz.orgonate

