Gordon DeVance Hebert -- Cayce

CAYCE -- Gordon DeVance Hebert, 86, of Cayce and Hartsville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 1, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. There will be a livestream of the service on Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine's Facebook page: www.facebook.comunbarDevine
Gordon was born June 16, 1934, in Fontana, Calif.,rnia to the late Joseph and Wanda Hebert. In 1952, he began his 23-year Air Force career, having served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He enjoyed woodworking, scuba diving and jewelry making.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Nancy Dukes Hebert; four children, Russel Hebert (Susan), Wanda Satryb, Janet Baumberger (Scott) and Alice Smith (Mike); seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https:/act.alz.orgonate
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.