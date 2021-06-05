 Skip to main content
Golda Trotman-Singh -- Santee
SANTEE -- Mrs. Golda Trotman-Singh, 81, of Santee, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Edisto Post-Acute, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com

