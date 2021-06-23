 Skip to main content
Golda Trotman-Singh -- Santee
Golda Trotman-Singh -- Santee

Golda Trotman-Singh

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Golda Trotman-Singh, 81, of Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the hour of service, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee. Pastor Pamela M. Jacobs is officiating

Mrs. Trotman-Singh passed away on Thursday, June 3, at Edisto Post-Acute, Orangeburg.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

