 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gloris ‘Gloria’ Green Brunson -- St. Matthews

  • 0

ST. MATTHEWS -- The funeral for Mrs. Gloris "Gloria" Green Brunson, of St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance, 1660 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

Public viewing will held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway. Burial will follow the funeral service in First Baptist Church Cemetery, Upper Muller Street, St. Matthews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. Mask are required for visitation and funeral service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Next-day delivery takes a toll on workers well-being and the environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News