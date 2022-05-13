Gloris ‘Gloria’ Green Brunson -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- The funeral for Mrs. Gloris "Gloria" Green Brunson, of St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance, 1660 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

Public viewing will held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway. Burial will follow the funeral service in First Baptist Church Cemetery, Upper Muller Street, St. Matthews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. Mask are required for visitation and funeral service.