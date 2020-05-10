Gloria Walker Harrison -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Mrs. Gloria Walker Harrison, 74, died suddenly on May 7, 2020, at her residence, 1209 Loring Ave., Apt. 4C, Brooklyn, NY 11208.
A graduate of John Ford High School, Class of 1963, St. Matthews, South Carolina, Mrs. Harrison was the eldest daughter of the late Mrs. Marthell Glover Walker and Mr. Herman Chapel Walker.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Home of Brooklyn. Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews is in charge of local arrangements.
Family and friends may contact her husband, Mr. Paul Harrison, and family at 347-789-9725, or Mrs. Harrison's sisters, Emma Walker-Thomas, Christine W. Randolph and Vernette Pondexter.
