Gloria Sue Davis -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Gloria Sue Davis, 80, of St. George, passed away Feb. 16, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

