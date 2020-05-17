Gloria Scott -- Salley
0 comments

Gloria Scott -- Salley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALLEY -- Ms. Gloria Scott, 63 of 252 Jewelweed Road, Salley, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News