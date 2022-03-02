Gloria R. Robinson -- North

Mrs. Robinson was born in Rowesville, a daughter of the late John Gary Robinson and the late Maude Funchess Robinson. She moved to North in the second grade, continuing on to graduate from North High School, after which she furthered her education at Baptist Hospital in Columbia, where she received her RN degree in nursing. She carried this caring, devoted career into her community as well, never turning a neighbor or anyone at any time down who was in need of nursing care or who just simply needed help. Mrs. Gloria was a faithful, lifetime member of North United Methodist Church, serving in the nursery for many years, as a Sunday school teacher, a member of the United Methodist Women, Prayer Chain and Bereavement Committee Coordinator. She wholeheartedly believed in God, family and love of life. She loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, all of which gave her fulfillment, excitement and wonderful joy. She retired after 30 years of her devoted nursing career from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, North Health Center. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.