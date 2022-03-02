Gloria R. Robinson -- North

NORTH -- Gloria R. Robinson, 90, of North, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, the love of her life, William R. (Rodney) Robinson Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, at North United Methodist Church, 8301 Salley Road, North, with the Rev. Richard Toy officiating. Burial will follow in Pen Branch Cemetery, 625 Pen Branch Road, North. The family will receive friends inside Pen Branch Church following the burial.
Mrs. Robinson was born in Rowesville, a daughter of the late John Gary Robinson and the late Maude Funchess Robinson. She moved to North in the second grade, continuing on to graduate from North High School, after which she furthered her education at Baptist Hospital in Columbia, where she received her RN degree in nursing. She carried this caring, devoted career into her community as well, never turning a neighbor or anyone at any time down who was in need of nursing care or who just simply needed help. Mrs. Gloria was a faithful, lifetime member of North United Methodist Church, serving in the nursery for many years, as a Sunday school teacher, a member of the United Methodist Women, Prayer Chain and Bereavement Committee Coordinator. She wholeheartedly believed in God, family and love of life. She loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, all of which gave her fulfillment, excitement and wonderful joy. She retired after 30 years of her devoted nursing career from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, North Health Center. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include sons, William (Billy) R. (Trudy) Robinson Jr. and Bruce Lenaire (Rhonda) Robinson; daughter-in-law, Amanda Robinson; grandchildren, Rachelle R. (Lenair) Jeffcoat, William R. (Stephanie) Robinson III, Jacob Michael (Cyndel) Robinson and Kaitlyn Robinson; great grandchildren, Riley Jeffcoat, Kipton Jeffcoat, Lakelyn Robinson, Ellie Robinson and Eden Robinson; sister, Linda R. (Paul) Rawl; niece, Ladoski Inabinet and a number of other nieces and nephews. Mrs. Robinson was predeceased by a son, Robert (Bobby) Allen Robinson; great=granddaughter, Saylor Ann Robinson; sisters, Margaret R. Wingard and Carolyn R. Floyd; brothers, John William Robinson, Heyward Robinson and Marion Robinson.
Pallbearers will be William Robinson, Jacob Robinson, Riley Jeffcoat and Kipton Jeffcoat.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC UMVIM ERT, United Methodist Conference Center, 4908 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC 29203.
