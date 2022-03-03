Gloria R. Robinson -- North

NORTH -- Gloria R. Robinson, 90, of North, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, the love of her life, William R. Robinson Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, at North United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Richard Toy officiating. Burial will follow at Pen Branch Cemetery, 325 Pen Branch Road, North. The family will receive friends inside Pen Branch Church following the burial.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.