Gloria Munn Garrison -- Orangebburg

ORANGEBURG -- Gloria Munn Garrison, 78, of Orangeburg, passed away May 3, 2022. She was the wife of the late David "Dave" Walter Garrison.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, at First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating.

A private burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the service in the sanctuary.

Gloria was born in Camden, the daughter of the late Henry Basil Munn and Helen Pilgrim Munn. She was a Rock Hill High School graduate and attended Winthrop University. Gloria was an active member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, a member of the DORA Board (Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association) and Junior Service League. She was also a member of the tRMC Foundation Board and served as the chair of the tRMC Fundraising Gala.

Survivors include her two sons, David Walter Garrison Jr. of Clemson and Michael Kevin Garrison (Dana) of Lexington; one brother, Henry Basil Munn Jr. (Kathy) of Columbia; one grandchild, Michael Turner Garrison; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or the Orangeburg Free Clinic, P.O. Box 505, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

