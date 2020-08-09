Gloria McKissie -- Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Gloria McKissie, 63, of Columbia, transitioned from earth to heaven on Aug. 8, 2020.

She will be greatly missed by husband, James McKissie; children, Shakila (Brandon) McKissie-Hudson, Tyree McKissie and Marquita (Franco) Cooper; 25 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; mother, Victoria Mack; siblings, Vicky (Stephen) Harris, Kathy (Morris); brothers, Charles A. (Gwen) Mack, Jerry (LaQuica) Mack; mother-in-law, Christine McKissie; brother-in-law, Leroy McKissie; sister-in-law, Diane McKissie.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to: Grace Funeral Services, Holly Hill, SC; 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059; (803-496-5539, www.gracefuneralservicesllc.com).

“May The Work WE Do Speak For Us”

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria McKissie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.