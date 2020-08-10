Gloria McKissie -- Columbia

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

COLUMBIA -- Gloria McKissie, 63, of Columbia, transitioned from earth to heaven on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

She will be greatly missed by husband, James McKissie; three children, Shaklia (Brandon) McKissie-Hudson, Tyree McKissie, and MarQuita (Franco) Cooper; mother, Victoria Mack; siblings, Vicky (Stephen) Harris, Kathy (Morris) Brothers, Charles A. (Gwen) Mack, Jerry (Vanessa) Mack, and Tyrone (LaQuita) Mack; mother-in-love: Christine McKissie, sister- in-love, Diane McKissie; brother-in-love, Leroy McKissie; 25 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins other relatives and friends.