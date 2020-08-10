Gloria McKissie -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Gloria McKissie, 63, of Columbia, transitioned from earth to heaven on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
She will be greatly missed by husband, James McKissie; three children, Shaklia (Brandon) McKissie-Hudson, Tyree McKissie, and MarQuita (Franco) Cooper; mother, Victoria Mack; siblings, Vicky (Stephen) Harris, Kathy (Morris) Brothers, Charles A. (Gwen) Mack, Jerry (Vanessa) Mack, and Tyrone (LaQuita) Mack; mother-in-love: Christine McKissie, sister- in-love, Diane McKissie; brother-in-love, Leroy McKissie; 25 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to:
Grace Funeral Services
8827 Old State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
(803) 496-5539
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.