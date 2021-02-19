 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gloria Mae 'Sue' Davis -- St. George
0 comments

Gloria Mae 'Sue' Davis -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Gloria Mae "Sue" Davis, 80, of St. George, passed away on Feb. 16, 2021, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be held at noon Sunday, Feb. 21, in St. James Cemetery, Highway 15, St. George, SC 29477

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News