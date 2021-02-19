Gloria Mae 'Sue' Davis -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Gloria Mae "Sue" Davis, 80, of St. George, passed away on Feb. 16, 2021, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be held at noon Sunday, Feb. 21, in St. James Cemetery, Highway 15, St. George, SC 29477

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).