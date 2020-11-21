Gloria Mae Smith -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Mrs. Gloria Mae Smith, 81, of Ehrhardt, passed away peacefully, Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Carter's Ford Baptist Church, 6507 Lodge Highway, Lodge, with Dr. Robert Craven and the Rev. Mike Reid officiating.

Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

A daughter of the late James Samuel Martin Sr. and the late Willie Mae Walling Martin Bowers, she was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Colleton County. She was a beloved mother, who devoted herself to raising her three children after the death of her husband, James Giles Smith, in 1972.

A longtime member of Carter's Ford Baptist Church, her greatest love and priority in life was her family. She devoted herself to the need of her children whom she adored.

She enjoyed attending church, gardening, cooking, canning vegetables, and riding her golf cart.