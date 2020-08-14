Gloria Mack McKissie -- Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Family and friends of Gloria Mack McKissie, 63, of Columbia, are invited to her graveside service to celebrate her life legacy at Briner Christian Church Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., 9717 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

Viewing will be held at Grace Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020.

She will be greatly missed by husband, James McKissie; three children, Shaklia (Brandon) McKissie-Hudson, Tyree McKissie, and MarQuita (Franco) Cooper; mother, Victoria Mack; siblings, Vicky (Stephen) Harris, Kathy (Morris) Brothers, Charles A. (Gwen) Mack, Jerry (Vanessa) Mack, and Tyrone (LaQuita) Mack, mother-in-love, Christine McKissie; sister- in-love, Diane McKissie; brother-in-love, Leroy McKissie; 25 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to:

Grace Funeral Services

8827 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

(803) 496-5539

