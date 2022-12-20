 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Times and Democrat is partnering with Fogle's Piggly Wiggly who are sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Gloria Louise Keitt -- St. Matthews

  • 0

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ms. Gloria Louise Keitt, 74, of 415 New Hope Road, St. Matthews, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 415 New Hope Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue mission ongoing after Thailand warship sank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News