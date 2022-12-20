Gloria Louise Keitt -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ms. Gloria Louise Keitt, 74, of 415 New Hope Road, St. Matthews, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 415 New Hope Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

