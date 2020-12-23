Gloria Kizer Felkel -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Gloria K. Felkel, 89, of St. George, widow of George Edward Felkel, entered into eternal rest Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, in the Indian Field United Methodist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Robert Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.

Pallbearers will be Steven Cooper, Tommy Roseberry, Austin McKnight, Ricky Evans, Ed Kizer and Phillip Griffin.

Gloria was born Sept. 5, 1931, a daughter of the late David Holcombe and Bertha Pendarvis Kizer. She was a member of Indian Field United Methodist Church, Country Living Group and Methodist Women. She was a homemaker and was an administrative assistant with Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester Community Action Group and was predeceased by siblings, Raymond Kizer, Legare Kizer, Harvey Kizer, Theo Kizer, McCoy Kizer and Jackie Kizer Knight.