ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Gloria Johnson Warren, 82, of St. Matthews, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, at The Methodist Oaks in Orangeburg.

The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Full Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church, 1848 Burke Road, St. Matthews. Mrs. Warren will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Public viewing will be from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also contact funeral home.