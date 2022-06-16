Gloria Jean McFadden -- Lilburn, Ga.

LILBURN, Ga. -- Gloria Jean McFadden was born on May 12, 1954, in Orangeburg, to the late Caldwell Brown Sr. and Rosa Lee Brown. She departed this earthly life Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Lilburn, Ga.

She was baptized and joined St. Paul Baptist Church in Orangeburg at an early age. She graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Mrs. McFadden was joined in holy matrimony to the late William Emmett McFadden. This union was blessed with four children. Mrs. McFadden had a passion for cooking, and she showed her love by cooking for her family and friends. She was known for her jovial spirit and humorous expression that would bring laughter and joy to everyone in her presence. She also loved music and dancing. She also enjoyed going fishing with her family and friends.

Mrs. McFadden will be remembered as a loving, caring and supportive mother, sister and loyal friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Rosetta, Audrey and Regina, and four brothers, Caldwell, Issac, Michael and John Allen.

She leaves to cherish her fond memories one son, William McFadden Jr. of Killeen, Texas; three daughters, Dionne (Theodore) Carr of Decatur, Ga., Natasha McFadden of Lawton, Okla., and Carla (Alvin) Smith of Savannah, Ga.; four grandchildren, Dion McFadden, Destiny (Hamilton) Ani, Carterea McFadden and Tyshaun McNeal; one great-grandchild, Micah Taiwo; sister, Brenda (Lee) Brooks of Orangeburg; three sisters-in-law, Edell Green of Florence, Inez Montgomery of Charleston and Eliza Washington of Washington, D.C.; brother-in-law, Ray McBride of Orangeburg; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Kingdom Connection Ministries, 1344 Stone Mountain St., Covington, Ga.

Sims Funeral Home of Smyrna, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.