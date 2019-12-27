{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Gloria Inabinet Smith, 84, of St. Matthews, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Earl Calvin Smith Sr.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at West End Cemetery, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Dr. Thomas B. Huggins Jr. officiating.

The family will receive friends at the gravesite following the service.

