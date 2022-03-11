Gloria Harnett Bozard -- Orangeburg

Gloria was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late James Monroe Hartnett Jr. and the late Inez Rush Hartnett. She was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship. In the fall of 1994, Gloria retired from the Department of Agriculture, A.S.C.S., which is now the Farm Service Agency, after 32-1 years. A few years later, she retired from Tupperware working as a sales consultant for more than 30 years. In October of 1983, Gloria was blessed beyond measure by being able to return to the very location where she had spent all of her first years until her marriage to Harold. There, she enjoyed building flower beds and walkways. as well as spending time in her flower gardens and prayer garden. Gloria enjoyed her many pets, including cats, dogs and birds that nested and sang in the trees around her home. She spent many hours outside, sitting in her garden and enjoying the beautiful vistas of the fields, the woodlands, the blue sky, white clouds and the beautiful sunsets. Although she lived alone for more than 40 years, she never lived in fear because she always knew that Jesus was there beside her and keeping her safe.