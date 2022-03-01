Gloria Dean -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Gloria Dean, 78, of 3191 Von Oshen Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.