Gloria Dean -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Gloria Dean, 78, of 3191 Von Oshen Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
She died Feb. 23.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 1, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
An Omega Omega service will be held Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at Glover's Funeral Home.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.
