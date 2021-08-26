 Skip to main content
Gloria Collier -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Gloria Collier, 59, of 3919 North Road, Orangeburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence of her brother, Steve Murray, 1261 Fernwood Drive, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. You may also contact her daughters, Quantasha at 803-290-2475 and Shakiya at 803-664-1395. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

