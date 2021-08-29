Gloria Collier -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Gloria Collier, 59, of 3919 North Road, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Exodus Baptist Church, with the Rev. Lonnie Robinson officiating.
Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
She died Aug. 25, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
Friends may call at the residence of her brother, Steve Murray, 1261 Fernwood Drive, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. You may contact her daughters, Quantasha Drayton at 803-290-2475, and Shakiya Drayton at 803-664-1395.
The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com
