Gloria B. Williams -- Bamberg
Gloria B. Williams

Gloria B. Williams

BAMBERG -- Gloria B. Williams, 67, of 130 Brook Drive,

Died Tuesday, Jan, 12, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center,

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan 15, in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

