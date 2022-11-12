 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gloria Ann Moorer-Calhoun -- Cope

COPE -- Gloria Ann Moorer-Calhoun, 60, of 228 Eaglewoood Road, died Nov. 4, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Macedonia AME Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Jessica Calhoun, 1120 Wolfe Trail, Apt. 283, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

