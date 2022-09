ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Glenn Saxon, 54, of 80 Nighthawk Lane, St. Matthews, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Family and friends wishing to express condolences may visit the residence of his cousin, Yoland (Kendall) Guinyard-Johnson, 73 Deer Meadow Lane, St. Matthews. Masks are required.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.