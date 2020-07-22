Glenn Robinson Jr. -- Orangeburg
Glenn Robinson Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Glenn Robinson Jr., 88, of 2491 Magnolia St., passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requests that condolences be expressed by phone ONLY. Please feel free to call the residence of his wife, Mrs. Norma Owens Robinson, at 803-536-1116, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

