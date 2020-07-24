Glenn Robinson Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Glenn Robinson Jr., 88, of 2491 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Rev. Kim Robinson is officiating.
We are gathered here to honor the life journey and lasting deeds of Glenn “June” Robinson Jr., who folded his earthly tent and transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday, July 19, 2020, to the care and keeping of a loving and merciful God with whom he is now resting in everlasting peace. He went from time into eternity surrounded by his family.
We honor today a man who we will always remember and cherish; one who left a lasting legacy and devoted himself to stretching forth his hands in helping many within his reach.
He always gave us accurate and precise advice for us to succeed in life. He wasn't a big talker, but his words were always to the point. He talked to God daily, especially while working in his garden.
Glenn enlisted with the United States Army in 1950, serving as a medical tech. He was honorably discharged in 1953. After returning to Orangeburg from the military, he decided to complete his education and graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1954.
Glenn married Norma Owens in 1960, and this union was blessed with five children. Glenn gained employment at Dupont (Savannah River Plant) and worked there as a laboratory technician supervisor, retiring after 36 years of service.
After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his family and vacationing. He loved the beach, with North Myrtle and Destin being his favorites. He always took his family on vacation, including the annual Disney trips. He enjoyed gardening and was a stickler for following the almanac for planting. He was an avid reader and was rarely found without a book or periodicals in his hand.
Glenn was welcomed into heaven by his parents who preceded him in death; Glenn Robinson Sr. and Ozzie Bell Wolfe Robinson. Additionally, his brothers: Thomas Robinson, Cline Robinson and Ulysses Robinson, and his only sister, Dianne Robinson Williams, were there waiting, too.
Glenn is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 60 years, Norma Owens Robinson; five childrenc Yvonne (Richard) Reid, the Rev. Kim “DJ Save A Soul” (Dianne) Robinson, Glenn (Brigitte) Robinson III, Tracy (Tim) Robinson Ellis and Erica D. Robinson; a special niece, Jannella (Tank) Shuler; two brothers, Mr. Nelson “Sugar Boy” Robinson and Mr. Herbert “Petie Boy” Robinson; nine grandchildren, Demetrious Terrell Johnson, Tiffany Johnson Fairy, Alicia Johnson, Gregory Johnson, Zaina Robinson, Whitney Robinson, Justin Robinson, Bryson Ellis and Alexia Ellis; 16 great-grandchildren; one goddaughter, Sarah (Charcey) Priester; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24.
The family requests that condolences be expressed by phone ONLY. Please feel free to call the residence of his wife, Mrs. Norma Owens Robinson, at 803-536-1116, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
