Glenn Robinson Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Glenn Robinson Jr., 88, of 2491 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Rev. Kim Robinson is officiating.

We are gathered here to honor the life journey and lasting deeds of Glenn “June” Robinson Jr., who folded his earthly tent and transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday, July 19, 2020, to the care and keeping of a loving and merciful God with whom he is now resting in everlasting peace. He went from time into eternity surrounded by his family.

We honor today a man who we will always remember and cherish; one who left a lasting legacy and devoted himself to stretching forth his hands in helping many within his reach.

He always gave us accurate and precise advice for us to succeed in life. He wasn't a big talker, but his words were always to the point. He talked to God daily, especially while working in his garden.

Glenn enlisted with the United States Army in 1950, serving as a medical tech. He was honorably discharged in 1953. After returning to Orangeburg from the military, he decided to complete his education and graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1954.